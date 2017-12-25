Sunday, December 24 Overnight Forecast
Snow showers this morning dumped as much as 2" of snow to the northern Ozarks near HWY 54. Skies cleared by afternoon and will stay clear for the first part of this evening.
Overnight clouds return to the area, temperatures will fall into the teens for lows
15 for a low in Springfield
Overcast skies all day for Christmas as temperatures will barely make it above freezing for highs
33 for a high in Springfield
A cold front moving through Monday may bring some light snow showers to the eastern Ozarks with a dusting possible near HWY 63 and to the east. The snow showers would have to overcome dry air to get any accumulation.
Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs near freezing, more sunshine Wednesday with temperatures similar to Tuesday
We get a shot at some snow showers Thursday as an upper-level disturbance rolls through the area. Too early to talk about accumulation amounts.
Near 40 for a high Friday but then temperatures take a bitter cold turn into the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
