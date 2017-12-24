Sunday, December 24 Forecast

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:00 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:00 AM CST

Snow showers will begin across western MO and move east through this morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible in southern MO in the morning to

Highest amounts of 1-2" are possible near HWY 54 across the northern Ozarks.

Lesser amounts as your move south to HWY 60

Sunshine returns by the afternoon but temperatures should stay below freezing for highs

31 for a high in Springfield

Very cold tonight with lows in the teens

Christmas looks cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 30s

Sunshine Tuesday with highs near freezing, partly cloudy Wednesday with similar temperatures

A chance for some more snow showers Thursday with highs near 30

A little warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s, much colder but Saturday with highs in the upper 20s

