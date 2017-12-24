Saturday, December 23 Overnight Forecast

We finally received our first snowfall of the winter season, just two days into the official start of winter.

We'll get another shot of snow Sunday morning.

Skies will be clear to start tonight but fill back in with cloud cover by morning.

Lows will fall into the upper teens to low 20s just after midnight, temperatures then warm into the upper 20s by morning

Snow showers will begin across western MO and move east through the morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible in southern MO in the morning.

Highest amounts of 1-2" are possible near HWY 54 across the northern Ozarks.

Lesser amounts as your move south to HWY 60

Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon but temperatures should stay below freezing for highs

31 for a high in Springfield

Very cold Sunday night with lows in the teens

Christmas looks cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 30s

Sunshine Tuesday with highs near freezing, partly cloudy Wednesday with similar temperatures

A chance for some more snow showers Thursday with highs near 30

A little warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s, much colder but Saturday with highs in the upper 20s