Monday, December 25 Christmas Forecast

Overcast skies all day as temperatures will barely make it above freezing for highs

33 for a high in Springfield

A cold front moving through this evening may bring some light snow showers to the eastern Ozarks with a dusting possible near HWY 63 and to the east. The snow showers would have to overcome dry air to get any accumulation.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs near freezing, more sunshine Wednesday with temperatures similar to Tuesday

We get a shot at some snow showers Thursday as an upper-level disturbance rolls through the area. Too early to talk about accumulation amounts.

Near 40 for a high Friday but then temperatures take a bitter cold turn into the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits