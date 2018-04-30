Monday, April 30 Morning Forecast

Breezy & warm today, stormy by late Wednesday ---

A ridge, warm, dry pattern in the upper-levels of the atmosphere builds into the Ozarks today. For the next two days expect a breezy south wind and warming temperatures as the ridge allows a low-pressure to develop to the west.

Today will be beautiful! Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm! Southerly winds gust 30-35 mph today, highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's! Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tonight winds stay breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Skies remain mostly clear with clouds increasing late. Lows stay mild in the upper 50's.

Tomorrow we'll continue to be warm and breezy. Southerly winds continue to gust to 30 mph and highs make it into the upper 70's and lower 80's again. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of the low developing to the west. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, an isolated shower is possible in the morning but for the most part, we'll stay dry.

Wednesday we'll continue to be warm and breezy as the storm approaches. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80's in the afternoon.

Storms develop to the west in Kansas in the evening hours, and push east into the Ozarks by late evening and overnight. We have a Slight Risk for severe weather west of HWY 65 meaning a few of these storms could be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain is also a threat as these storms could carry a lot of moisture with them, leading to locally heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The front pushes eastward into the Ozarks on Thursday keeping rounds of showers and storms likely throughout the afternoon. We'll continue to keep a risk for severe weather with all modes of severe weather possible. Localized flooding will continue to be a threat on Thursday, we could see widespread 1-2" of rain.

You'll want to stay weather aware/ up-to-date on the latest forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday!

Temperatures stay warm in the upper 70's on Thursday despite the clouds and storms.

A few showers could be left by Friday morning, but we'll see the front exit to the east by Friday afternoon. Clouds decrease giving way to more sunshine late with cooler highs in the middle 70's.

Next weekend looks beautiful! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70's.