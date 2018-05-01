Warm weather is here, and here to stay. But it will come with a risk for storms later this week.

Tonight will remain mild and breezy. Temperatures will be slow to cool off, dropping to around 60° by morning.

Some cloud cover will spill into the area by Tuesday morning, and with increasing humidity over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, we'll tend to see more clouds there throughout the day. Skies will be sunnier over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will warm to near 80° west of Hwy. 65 with low 80s to the east.

Wednesday will be windy and warm too with highs in the low 80s after morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity will be noticeably higher on Wednesday, but storms will stay away throughout the day with a strong cap in place. Storm chances may increase from the west late in the evening and the SPC does have much of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas under a risk for severe weather. Right now, it looks more likely for the risk of severe weather to remain west and northwest of the Ozarks through the evening given that the triggers for storms will remain well west and northwest of the area, and a cap will remain in place over the Ozarks. An area of showers and thunderstorms will then spill into the area during the morning hours before sunrise Thursday. This activity looks like it would be elevated, and more of a hail threat.

The front will edge closer to the area by Thursday. We'll likely have waves of showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day and into the overnight hours. There should be enough instability and wind energy for some severe weather, especially Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The front will finally clear the area Friday morning with skies becoming mostly clear by afternoon. Temperatures won't cool all that much with afternoon highs on Friday in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend weather looks as nice as this past weekend with abundant sunshine, morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs around 80°.