Friday, December 29 Morning Forecast
After being stuck in the clouds Thursday we managed to finally clear skies out this morning.
Skies will start off clear this morning then turn cloudy late morning and early afternoon. A breezy SE turning SW wind will blow at 10-15 and gust up to 25 mph pushing temperatures into the middle to upper 30s for highs
38 for a high in Springfield
There is the threat of freezing drizzle as early as this afternoon for areas north of Stockton then east through Rolla. Then everyone will be under the threat of freezing drizzle by evening. Be careful traveling.
Colder Saturday with clouds and a high of 25 with the threat for freezing rain early
Even colder Sunday with highs in the teens.
A wind chill advisory or perhaps a warning may be issued Sunday night into Monday for New Year's Eve as lows will fall to sub-zero with wind chills as low as -20 to 25 thanks to strong winds
Monday we only warm into the low teens to single digits
We warm up Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 20
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
