Friday, December 29 Morning Forecast

After being stuck in the clouds Thursday we managed to finally clear skies out this morning.

Skies will start off clear this morning then turn cloudy late morning and early afternoon. A breezy SE turning SW wind will blow at 10-15 and gust up to 25 mph pushing temperatures into the middle to upper 30s for highs

38 for a high in Springfield

There is the threat of freezing drizzle as early as this afternoon for areas north of Stockton then east through Rolla. Then everyone will be under the threat of freezing drizzle by evening. Be careful traveling.

Colder Saturday with clouds and a high of 25 with the threat for freezing rain early

Even colder Sunday with highs in the teens.

A wind chill advisory or perhaps a warning may be issued Sunday night into Monday for New Year's Eve as lows will fall to sub-zero with wind chills as low as -20 to 25 thanks to strong winds

Monday we only warm into the low teens to single digits

We warm up Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 20