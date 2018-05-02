Wednesday,  May 2 Morning Sports Report

In your Wednesday morning sports report - Missouri State women's tennis is moving on to the national tournament. And the St. Louis Cardinals are involved in a thriller at Busch Stadium.



The St. Louis Cardinals opened seven game homestand Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The Cards go into the homestand with a 15-12 record.

St. Louis limps into the homestand on a three game losing streak after the Pirates swept their weekend series.

Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch was in Springfield Monday watching the Double AA Cardinals.

He loved the power from Victor Roache and the triple play end to the game.

We caught up with him and asked him about the big league team starting with bullpen concerns.

"It's been a little up and down this season. We started off scuffling a little bit. Then won 10 out of 12, or 11 out of 13 whatever it was. Went into this weekend feeling good. Went into the ninth inning Friday feeling great. And then this weekend sort of got away from us. Obviously there are things to work out. We have to get the bullpen sorted out. And get them going. All in all it's a good start to the season. We're a few games above 500. We're right in the middle of the NL Central race which is where we want to be. Could be better obviously but it's a good start," said Girsch.



The St Louis Cardinals beat Chicago 3-2, by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Matt Carpenter belted a homer, and Yadier Molina had the game winning hit.



The Springfield Cardinals started a short four game road trip at Northwest Arkansas Tuesday night.

And the Naturals scored four runs in the first three innings and went onto win 4-2.

And Kansas City beats Boston 7-6 in 13 innings.

Alex Gordon hit a ninth inning homer to send it into extra innings, and Jorge Soler hit a three run homer in the 13th.

---------------------

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Just a few years after being reinstated as a varsity sport, the Missouri State Women's tennis team is back in the NCAA tournament.



The Bears beat Northern Iowa Sunday to win the Valley Championship and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. And Tuesday afternoon the NCAA placed Missouri State in Oxford, Mississippi where they'll play Ole Miss.



The Bears are 12-9 and one of 64 teams that will play for a National Championship. The Rebels are 20-6.

The opening matches will be Friday, May 11th.