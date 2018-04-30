TIMEOUT: Chiefs Pick Up New Defensive Players

Now for a TIMEOUT: Let's talk about football, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs draft.

And don't get defensive, because the Chiefs were very defensive, and I don't have any defense when I say I loved it.

You can get the idea of which side of the ball Andy Reid and Brett Veach were concentrating on.

Defense.

Going into the draft, KC had traded Marcus Peters, let linebackers Tamba Hali and Derrick Johnson go to free agency along with tackle Bennie Logan and eight other players on defense.

So over the draft weekend, the Chiefs grabbed six defensive players, including their first pick in the second round Breeland Speaks a linebacker from Ole Miss.

At the end, late in the six round, KC grabbed Tennessee defensive tackle Kahlil Mckenzie, they're going to turn him into an offensive guard.

The pundits have graded the Chiefs draft all over the board from A's to D+'s.

In my opinion, the Chiefs were set on offense going into the draft, so address the needs.

And I loved the way Veach made all kinds of trades to move around.

What do you think of the Chiefs draft?

