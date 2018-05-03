Tight End Erik Furmanek Gets Minicamp Tryout With The Kansas City Chiefs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--It's one of the best phone calls you can get.

"Just kind of watched the draft on my computer and about 30 minutes to an hour after the Chiefs called and said 'hey do you have any camps lined up?' I didn't have any at the time, they said 'hey would you like to come to ours?' I said 'I'd love to,' so I was pretty excited about that," said Erik Furmanek.

Former Bears tight end Erik Furmanek will head to Chiefs minicamp Friday, to chase his NFL dream. A moment and a call, Furmanek and his family won't soon forget.

"Probably my parents, probably some tears from my mom and my dad was super excited," said Furmanek.

While Furmanek is from Illinois, there are plenty Missourian's that are happy to see the tight end try out with Kansas City.

"All my friends love the Chiefs and everybody around here is a huge Chiefs fan. I think that's great and I'd love to be in that atmosphere," said Furmanek.

An NFL chance for a tight end that no one saw coming 4 years ago.... considering Furmanek was still playing linebacker back then.

"I never thought I'd have the chance like two or three years ago, but the more I played tight end, I really want to do this now. That's all I asked for, was an opportunity," said Furmanek.

Along with Furmanek, wide receiver Malik Earl will continue his football career. Earl signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, marking the fourth Missouri State Bear to get an NFL opportunity in the last two years.

"It's big because, you know recruits really look at what's come out, you know, players that have been here. I think that really helps as a recruiting tool to kind of further the tradition going here," said Furmanek.

In Springfield, Megan Rice, KOLR 10 Sports, Ozarks first.



