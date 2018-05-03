Thursday, May 3 Morning Sports Report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears played their last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State squared off with Kansas.

The Bears go into the action with a 17-11 non-conference record.

It was 1-nothing Kansas top of the second, David Kyriacou is robbed by Missouri State's John Privitera.

Missouri State made it 1-1, but Kansas retakes the lead in the fourth, James Cosentino singles to center, Benjamin Sems scores it's 2-1 Jayhawks.

Next batter is Jaxx Groshans, and he whips this down the line and into the left field corner, Cosentino and Mateo Zunica both score and it's 4-one.

Missouri State gets one back in the bottom of the fourth on this Ben Whetstone rocket to right, into homers landing, his seventh of the season, but it wasn't enough.

Kansas goes onto win 9-4, Missouri State goes to Valparaiso this weekend for a Valley series.

In Major League Baseball Wednesday, St. Louis got a homer from Carlos Martinez and Dexter Fowler and beat the White Sox 3-2.

In Boston, the Red Sox Mookie Betts cranked out three homers in the Sox 5-4 win over Kansas City.

The Springfield Cardinals played an afternoon game down in Springdale, Arkansas.

And the Cards scored six runs in the second inning - Victor Rroache belted his seventh homer of the season and Springfield wins 7-2.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Drury men's swimming program has won 22 national championships in the NCAA and NAIA divisions. That championship tradition is very enticing to high school recruits.

It was signing day at Nixa and Daniel Brinck and Isaac Daigle signed with the Panthers. Payton Hannah and Jack Sanders signed with the Drury baseball team, and Lisette Perez signed with Northwest Missouri State for track.

The swimmers say they look forward to contributing to the Drury tradition.

"I've been hoping for this day since freshman year. I've always had my eyes on college swimming and now that that is actually coming true, I'm very, very happy for it," said Daniel Brinck.

"They have many kids that go to nationals every year. So I am really hoping that I can go to Nationals and swim on that level," said Isaac Daigle.