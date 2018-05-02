Sports

Strafford Tops Hollister To Advance To Softball District Finals

By: Megan Rice

Posted: May 01, 2018 09:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:44 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The defending spring softball state champion Strafford softball Indians faced Hollister in a district semifinal Tuesday evening.  
          
Hollister gets on the board first, this single to right scores K.K. Thomas scores it's 1-0 Tigers.
           
It's 1-1 in the bottom of the first, Zoey Mullings takes this deep to right, over the boards and gone, a two run shot it's 3-1 Indians.

Later in that first, it's 4-1 when Kayley Frank goes the other way, deep to left, another two run homer, 6-1 Strafford.
           
And the Indians go to 24-0 with a 16-1 win.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected