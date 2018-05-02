Strafford Tops Hollister To Advance To Softball District Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The defending spring softball state champion Strafford softball Indians faced Hollister in a district semifinal Tuesday evening.



Hollister gets on the board first, this single to right scores K.K. Thomas scores it's 1-0 Tigers.



It's 1-1 in the bottom of the first, Zoey Mullings takes this deep to right, over the boards and gone, a two run shot it's 3-1 Indians.

Later in that first, it's 4-1 when Kayley Frank goes the other way, deep to left, another two run homer, 6-1 Strafford.



And the Indians go to 24-0 with a 16-1 win.

