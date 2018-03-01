Strafford Takes Down Mt. Vernon In Sectionals For 79th Straight Win

By: Megan Rice

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 10:03 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 02:53 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The high school basketball playoffs continue to heat up and in Wednesday's sectional game two-time defending state champs Strafford took on Mount Vernon. 

The Lady Indians on a bit of a hot streak, they've won 78 straight games. 

And they were cruising again in this one, Kyndall Compton with the steal and score. Strafford's up 41-14.

Later Hayley Frank going behind the back and the side stop. That's silky. It's now 43-17 Indians up.

And then Logan Jones for two in transition. Strafford advances winning 69-43. The Indians now stand in second for most consecutive wins in MSHSAA history with 79 passing Northeast Nodaway. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

  • Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected