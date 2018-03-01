Strafford Takes Down Mt. Vernon In Sectionals For 79th Straight Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The high school basketball playoffs continue to heat up and in Wednesday's sectional game two-time defending state champs Strafford took on Mount Vernon.

The Lady Indians on a bit of a hot streak, they've won 78 straight games.

And they were cruising again in this one, Kyndall Compton with the steal and score. Strafford's up 41-14.

Later Hayley Frank going behind the back and the side stop. That's silky. It's now 43-17 Indians up.

And then Logan Jones for two in transition. Strafford advances winning 69-43. The Indians now stand in second for most consecutive wins in MSHSAA history with 79 passing Northeast Nodaway.

