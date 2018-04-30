Springfield Ends Game With Triple Play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Springfield Cardinals also had drama in the top of the ninth.

Arkansas had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Hector Mendoza's pitch to Chuck Taylor, sinking liner to second, Luke Dykstra with the shoestring catch, one out.

To second for the force for two outs.

Then after a little confusion, a little discussion and the Cards appeal to third on the next pitch and that completes the triple play.

A rarity in baseball.

"Never, ever little league, middle league, minor league, big leagues, never, ever, ever, ever. I asked him the guy at first base is he out? The batters out line drive, out. Alright this guy comes home so we'll appeal at third, put her in play," said Springfield skipper Johnny Rodriguez.



