Skyline Advances To Pink & White Championship For Second Time In School History

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--In the white division semifinals, second seed Skyline squared off with third seed Nixa Thursday night. Skyline is trying to get to the championship game for the second time in school history.

First quarter Skyline's Kaylee DaMitz going straight to the hoop. Gets the contact and the basket. Tigers lead 6-5.



Still in the first the Tigers Kristen Miller gives it back to DaMitz who lays it up and in. Skyline leads 9-5.



Later Nixa's Bissett Michaelson getting it done in the paint. Banks it in for two. Skyline leads 9-7.



But Skyline would pull away as DaMitz gets two of her 29 points. Tigers win 58-43.