Scurry Named To Valley All-Bench Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--He hasn't played a game since January 20th, but Wednesday Missouri State junior Reggie Scurry was honored by the Missouri Valley Conference. The Valley put Scurry on it's all-bench team.

He's one of six players on the all-bench team. Scurry averaged nine points and four rebounds a game before a January, 22nd incident during a cryotheraphy session where his feet sustained burns.



Scurry was the Bears top reserve this season and had four straight double figure scoring games in late November. The juco transfer from Atlanta scored 18 points against Loyola.

"It's really an unbelievable honor for him. It says, he played in eight league games. And we won two games since he's gone. We have enough to win but none the less, that's how important he was. For him to make that kind of impact. We know what kind of impact he made in our program," said Paul Lusk.