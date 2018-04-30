Roache Leads Springfield Over Travs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up an eight game homestand Monday afternoon at Hammons Field.

And it was successful, the Cards had one loss, one rainout, and six wins.

And that included Monday afternoon against Arkansas.

Another gorgeous day at the ballpark.

Scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Victor Roache absolutely crushes this pitch, way over the scoreboard and gone, a 2-run shot, Cardinals up 2-nothing.

But Arkansas takes the lead in the fifth, it's 2-one when Joey Curletta takes this deep to left just into the bullpen, a 2-run homer, it's 3-2 Travelers.

Springfield rallies in the seventh, down 4-3, John "the big" Nogowski up the middle sends the pitcher to the ground, Tommy Edman scores we're tied at four.

The next batter, Victor Roache, does it again, to left center, it drifts over the fence, another 2-run blast to give Springfield the lead and the Cardinals win 8-4.

"After the first home run, I tried to not do as much. Just trying to make contact, and luckily I was able to barrel another one good enough to get out of here. This wind is blowing out crazy today, so all I had to do is put it in the air and it's going out," said Roache.

"The thing about our lineup is it's so deep 1 through 9 that even if we've got the bottom of our lineup coming up, I think it was the eighth inning, that pitcher's gotta work. Dykstra led it off with a big single, and it just snowballed from there. That was huge," said Nogowski.









