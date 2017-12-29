Republic Takes Down Defending Champs Ozark In Gold Semifinals

By: Megan Rice

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 09:15 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:19 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Top seed and defending champions Ozark took on Republic in the gold division semifinals of the 72nd annual Blue and Gold tournament Thursday night. 

First quarter Ozark's Payton Nichols with the reverse layup,  Ozark jumps in front 2-0.
    
Later Ozark's Parker Ramsdell pulls up from three and drains it, Ozark leads 7-1.
    
Still in the first, Republic storms back Trent Rackley hits the triple, it's a one point game.
    
Then, Broc Smith wide open down low and he slams it home. 
    
Republic wins 51-45. 

