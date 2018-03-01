Paul Lusk Addresses Arch Madness Pressure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears left this afternoon for St. Louis and hopes of ending this season on a positive note. In our Bear Nation Report, Paul Lusk's troops have lost nine of their last 11 games and fell to seventh seed.

This is Paul Lusk's seventh season as the Bears head coach and this team was picked in the preseason as the favorite to win the conference. That has not happened. And Lusk's future as the Bears coach is in jeopardy. But the coach says don't worry about him.

"It has to be about the team. It has to be about the players. I'm more concerned about our coaches and their families and their staffs. I mean that's what you think about when you're in this position. But right now we're concentrating on the guys and really making it all about them," said Paul Lusk.