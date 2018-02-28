Parkview Stuns Ozark, Freeman Scores 34

OZARK, Mo--Boys high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 11 semi between fourth seed Parkview and top seed Ozark.

And the Vikings attacking Ozark, Daru Elliott gets the ball and goes coast to coast and finishes, it's a six point deficit.

Ozark had the lead through most of the game thanks to Quinn Nelson, this three, three of his 28 on the night.

Tigers up by eight.

But Parkview didn't quit Damarcus Mason turns the corner and splits the defense for the basket, 33-25 Ozark.

Then the Vikings defense forces the turnover, and Ty Freeman gets the basket, he had 34 points and Parkview upsets Ozark, ending the Tigers season 76-74.



