Parkview Stuns Ozark, Freeman Scores 34

By: Dan Lucy

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:48 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 11:01 PM CST

OZARK, Mo--Boys high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 11 semi between fourth seed Parkview and top seed Ozark.

And the Vikings attacking Ozark, Daru Elliott gets the ball and goes coast to coast and finishes, it's a six point deficit.

Ozark had the lead through most of the game thanks to Quinn Nelson, this three, three of his 28 on the night.

Tigers up by eight.

But Parkview didn't quit Damarcus Mason turns the corner and splits the defense for the basket, 33-25 Ozark.

Then the Vikings defense forces the turnover, and Ty Freeman gets the basket, he had 34 points and Parkview upsets Ozark, ending the Tigers season 76-74.     


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

  • Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected