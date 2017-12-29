Nixa Returns To Blue & Gold Title Game
SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The 72nd annual Blue and Gold basketball tournament has entered its semifinal night. In the Blue division, top seed Nixa took on Mount Vernon.
Nixa rolling in on a two game winning streak and a 6-3 record.
First quarter Nathan Elmer comes off the screen and swishes the three, 5-0 Nixa.
Later in the first Eagles sophomore Ace Akers knocks down a triple. It's 8-3 Nixa.
Still in the first, Mt. Vernon gets in the flow, Ty Boswell with the bounce pass to Kyle Bushman who goes off the glass, it's a one point game.
In the second Akers off on the jumper but tips in his miss.
Nixa goes onto win 54-35, it'll be the Eagles ninth Blue and Gold championship appearance in the last ten years.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
