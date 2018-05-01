Nixa Rallies On Senior Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Kickapoo visiting Nixa for some Monday night baseball. And the Chiefs were looking to crash Nixa's senior day. Top of the second Zac Salyers steals third. Ball gets away and Salyers comes in to score. It's 2-0 Chiefs.
Top of the third more Kickapoo, Quin Reasoner singles to center. Mason Auer scores. It's 3-0 Chiefs.
Nixa would start to rally in the bottom of the third, pop fly by Brett Hammit hits the ground. Ben Belcher scores.
Eagles come back to win 12-6.
More Stories
-
An interesting finish to the Springfield Cardinals game yesterday -…
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - After sitting on the bench all night, Giants…
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - William Karlsson and the expansion Vegas…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-