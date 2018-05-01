Sports

Nixa Rallies On Senior Day

By: Megan Rice

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 10:57 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Kickapoo visiting Nixa for some Monday night baseball. And the Chiefs were looking to crash Nixa's senior day. Top of the second Zac Salyers steals third. Ball gets away and Salyers comes in to score. It's 2-0 Chiefs.


    
Top of the third more Kickapoo, Quin Reasoner singles to center. Mason Auer scores. It's 3-0 Chiefs. 
    
Nixa would start to rally in the bottom of the third, pop fly by Brett Hammit hits the ground. Ben Belcher scores. 
    
Eagles come back to win 12-6. 
    

