Morning Sports Report - March 1, 2018

The Missouri State Bears are off to St. Louis in hopes of ending this season on a positive note.

In our Bear Nation Report, Paul Lusk's troops have lost nine of their last 11 games and fell to seventh seed.

This is Paul Lusk's seventh season as the Bears head coach and this team was picked in the preseason as the favorite to win the conference. That has not happened. And Lusk's future as the Bears coach is in jeopardy. But the coach says don't worry about him.

"It has to be about the team. It has to be about the players. I'm more concerned about our coaches and their families and their staffs. I mean that's what you think about when you're in this position. But right now we're concentrating on the guys and really making it all about them," said Lusk.



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- While the men will be trying to keep their season alive in St. Louis, the Missouri State Lady Bears will be closing out the regular season at home this weekend.

The Missouri State Lady Bears have two game remaining in the regular season. Kellie Harper's team will wrap things up with a Thursday game against Evansville, and then Saturday afternoon against Indiana State.

That Saturday game is senior day with a lot of emotion as the Lady Bears honor four seniors.



Missouri State is 13-3 in the Valley and has won five straight. The Lady Bears beat both of these teams decisively earlier this season.

"I mean it is still another game for us. We can't over look our opponents, even though we have beaten Evansville and Indiana State. I think we need to go out there and compete and play the game that we know how to play," said Aubrey Buckley.

"Nothing definitely comes easy, that is for sure. Really focusing on us and it is about us no matter who we have in front of us. We've got to do the same thing in and out. I've think we've done a great job. Every game we've gotten better and better and better, this weekend is just another test to that. Just keep improving on us and make sure we have what we need to do down," said Liza Fruendt.