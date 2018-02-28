Morning Sports Report - February 28, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo--The Missouri Valley named it's post season award winners Tuesday.

In our Bear Nation report, two Missouri State Bears picked up honors.

And leading the way is senior forward Alize Johnson.

Johnson earned first team All-Valley honors.

This is the second straight year that Johnson has been named to the first team.

He also finished second in the player of the year voting.

Johnson averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds a game, he also grabbed 19 double, doubles this season.

Also being honored is junior forward Obediah Church.

Church is on the all-defensive team.

This is the second straight season he's been honored.

Church blocked 59 shots this season, and has 181 career blocks, tops for Missouri State.

He averages seven points and five rebounds a game this season, and has 99 career dunks.

Other specialty award winners: Illinois state's Milik Yarbrough is the Newcomer of the Year.

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig is the Freshman of the Year.

His teammate Ben Richardson is the Defensive MVP.

And Southern Illinois' Tyler Smithpeters is the sixth man of the year.

And the Larry Bird, player of the year award goes to Loyola guard Clayton Custer.

The junior from Overland Park, Kansas led the Ramblers to a 25-and-5 record and the regular season championship.

Custer received 40 first place votes and 125 overall points, Missouri State's Alize Johnson was second with two first place votes.



----------------

The Mizzou Tigers have two more games left in the regular season, and last night played their last road game.

Cuonzo Martin's troops were in Nashville Tuesday facing Vanderbilt.

Michael Porter Jr. may be practicing with the team, but he did not put on a uniform last night.

And he watched Mizzou take the lead five minutes into the game, Kassius Robertson with the three, it's 12-10 Tigers.

But Vandy would retake the lead, the first shot is off, but Jeff Roberson is there for the tip in - it's 32-25 Commodores. Vandy led 32-30 at halftime.

In the second half, Jontay Porter catches fire, he is left all alone and swishes the deep three, its 37-36, Mizzou.

Tigers didn't look back, Porter again, inside the zone and hits from the elbow putting the Tigers by 10.

Then Porter down the lane for the dunk, Mizzou without Michael, but with Jontay Porter's 24 points wins 74-66.

In Fayetteville last night, Arkansas upset 14th ranked Auburn 91-82. Daniel Gafford led the Hogs with 21 points and ten rebounds.

----------------

OZARK, Mo--Boys high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 11 semi between fourth seed Parkview and top seed Ozark.

And the Vikings attacking Ozark, Daru Elliott gets the ball and goes coast to coast and finishes, it's a six point deficit.

Ozark had the lead through most of the game thanks to Quinn Nelson, this three, three of his 28 on the night.

Tigers up by eight.

But Parkview didn't quit Damarcus Mason turns the corner and splits the defense for the basket, 33-25 Ozark.

Then the Vikings defense forces the turnover, and Ty Freeman gets the basket, he had 34 points and Parkview upsets Ozark, ending the Tigers season 76-74.