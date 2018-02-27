Morning Sports Report - February 27, 2018

OZARK, Mo--The state's bigger Class 4 and 5 high schools tipped off district play Monday night around the state.

Down in Ozark, Glendale battled Kickapoo in the Class 5 district 11 semifinals.

The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs took a 23-3 record and the state's number three ranking in Class 5 into the district action.

Glendale playing them tough, Gabby Mathews with the three from the top of the key, it's a one point game.

Kickapoo finding it hard to score from the field in the early going, Jordan Wersinger with a long two, it's a 7-4 Lady Chiefs lead.

Later the look inside, to Wersinger again, and the senior scores it's 15-4 Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs attacking the Glendale interior, Rachel Senn gets it in the paint this time and scores and it's 17-5.

And Kickapoo wins 55-35 and will play Ozark Thursday for the district championship.

-----------------

LAMONI, Iowa--The Evangel Crusaders tipped off the Heart of America post season tournament Monday night in Iowa against Graceland.

The Crusaders have lost six of their last seven games going into the tournament.

Back in late November Evangel lost to the Yellowjackets by just two points.

But Monday night, it was all Jackets, as Graceland wins 90-to-51.

Graceland had a 22 point lead at halftime and ended the Crusaders season.

Evangel senior Dylan Bekemeier lead the Crusaders with 19 points, Marcus Miller chipped in 14.

Evangel ends its season 8-and-23.

---------------

Former Missouri State Bear and current Chicago White Sox Jake Burger suffered an apparent achilles injury Monday in Arizona.

The Sox were playing Oakland, and Burger was trying to beat out a chopper to third, but he pulled up hurt short of first base.

Burger was holding his left ankle.

The White Sox medical staff brought out a cart to take him to the clubhouse.

The Sox say they'll have more information on the injury Tuesday.

The first round draft pick had already collected two doubles before the injury.

--------------

The Missouri Valley Conference will tip off it's 42nd post season tournament Thursday night and Missouri State is the seventh seed and will face Valparaiso.

That game will tip off at 8:30.

The Bears swept the season series winning in Indiana by 17 points, and here in Springfield by seven.

If Missouri State can win that opening game, they'll advance to play Barry Hinson's Southern Illinois Salukis on Friday.