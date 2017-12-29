Morning Sports - December 29, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - The 72nd Annual Blue and Gold Boys Basketball Tournament is winding down and the regular cast of characters will be around for championship night.

Last night was semifinal action.

On the gold side, one semifinal featured the top seed and defending champ Ozark taking on six-time champ Republic. First quarter Ozark's Payton Nichols with the reverse layup, Ozark jumps in front 2-0.

Later Ozarks Parker Ramsdell pulls up from three and drains it, Ozark leads 7-1.

Still, in the first Republic storms back, Trent Rackley hits the triple, it's a one-point game.

Then, Broc Smith wide open down low. He slams it home.

Rep-MO wins 51-45.

In the other gold semifinal Catholic beats Rogersville 68-51.

On the blue side, Nixa beats Mount Vernon 54-35.

The other semfinal had Mountain Grove a 22 point winner over Kickapoo.

The Panthers and Eagles tip at 7 p.m. tonight for the blue championship.

The Girls Pink and White Lady Classic was also in its semifinal night.

On the white side, the second seed Skyline squared off with the third seed Nixa in one semifinal.

Skyline is trying to get to the championship game for the second time in school history.

First quarter Skyline's Kaylee Damitz going straight to the hoop. Gets the contact and the basket. Tigers lead 6-5.

Still in the first the Tigers Kristen Miller gives it back to Damitz who lays it up and in. Skyline leads 9-5.

Later Nixa's Bissett Michaelson getting it done in the paint. Banks it in for two. Skyline leads 9-7.

But Skyline would pull away as Damitz gets two of her 29 points.

Tigers win 58 to 43.

The last semifinal of the night had Fair Grove beating Republic 53-50.

On the pink side, the defending champs, Strafford took care of Branson 69-50.



And Mount Vernon slipping past Clever 53-51.

I'm Dan Lucy with your morning sports.


