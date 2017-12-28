Morning Sports - December 28, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- After day two of the Blue and Gold Boys Basketball Tournament in Springfield... We are down to only four teams left in the winners' brackets.

No team has won more Blue & Gold Tournaments than the Kickapoo Chiefs.

But they're far from perfect - Kickapoo wore the wrong uniform... Brown instead of white - that's a technical foul - so Strafford was up 1-0 before tip-off!

Chiefs were fired up - Anton Brookshire finds Tanner Oetting for three... Kickapoo scored 11 straight points.

Brookshire's shot no good, but here comes David Senn! Chiefs win 61-53.

Chiefs will play the winner of Mountain Grove and Willow Springs.

1q: Carter Otwell drops it to Cade Coffman for three.

Willow Springs junior Tray Talbert spots up for a corner 3.

The Panthers advance to the semis - great pass from Connor McNew to Dylan Massey... 72-51 Mountain Grove.

And with your Ozarks first sports report, I'm Dan Molloy.

