Morning Sports - December 27, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Dan Molloy is here with a look at the first days of the holiday basketball tournaments.

64 high school basketball teams hit the floor Tuesday for holiday tournaments in Springfield.

Let's begin with the 72nd annual Greenwood Blue and Gold tourney at Missouri State.

Nixa is the top seed in the blue division... Eagles play Skyline.

Brant Gideon drives and finds Brayden Whiteside down low for Skyline.

But Nixa was getting buckets - Kaleb Wofford shows the handle and hits the jumper... The freshman scores 22.

Jack Sanders kicks out to Ace Akers for three... Eagles win big.

2-seed Mountain Grove battles Buffalo at Hammons.

Carter Otwell knocks it loose, gets it right back... 2 points for the Panthers.

Layton Moody feeds Kyle Cooley inside for Buffalo... But get back! Here comes Cade Coffman... He scores 30!

Mountain Grove moves on, 90-56.

With your Ozarks first sports report, I'm Dan Molloy.

