Morning Sports - December 26, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- We're going to see some great high school basketball at the high school level here in the Ozarks.

The Tournament of Champions is around the corner, but the holiday tournaments tip off today morning in Springfield.

32 boys teams lace them up for the 72nd annual Blue and Gold tournament on the Missouri State campus.



On the blue side of the tournament, Jay Osborne's Nixa Eagles are the top seed.

The Eagles will begin its tournament run today at 11 am against Skyline at Hammons Student Center.

Mountain Grove is the 2-seed - Panthers play Buffalo at 6:30.

The Blue championship tips at 7 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena.

On the Gold side, top seed Ozark gets going at 11 am against Hollister Tuesday at the Q.

Springfield Catholic is the 2-seed... The Irish take on Crane at 6:30.

The Gold title game is Friday at 8:30.

8 boys games in each gym today... Plus 16 games on the Drury campus in the Pink & White tournament.

With your Ozarks first sports report, I'm Dan Molloy.