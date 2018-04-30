Monday, April 30 Morning Sports

PEORIA, Ill. - Missouri State Baseball had plenty of motivation for Sunday's series finale at Bradley.

If they lost the rubber match, the first-place Bears would fall back into a tie with the Braves and Dallas Baptist in the Missouri Valley standings. On top of that, MSU has not lost a Valley series in nearly two years.

In the fifth inning Sunday, shortstop Jeremy Eierman belted his seventh home run to deep left center, a two-run shot to put the Bears up 4-0.

MSU then capitalized on a throwing error, which brought Matt Brown and Ben Whetstone to the plate to cap off a five-run inning. The Bears cruised to a 13-2, run-rule victory in Peoria to improve to 10-2 in MVC play.

The Bears will host Kansas in a non-conference midweek matchup at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hammons Field.

-------------

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - While former Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger rehabs an Achilles injury this season, his younger sister Ellie Burger has helped make history with MSU Tennis.

Sunday the freshman won the clinching singles match against Northern Iowa to earn the women's program's first Valley championship since 2002.

The Bears will learn their first-round NCAA Tournament opponent on Tuesday. That match will take place Friday, May 11.

-----------

Sunday the Springfield Cardinal bullpen allowed 9 runs in the final three innings.

They'll finish this homestand today against Arkansas with an 11 am first pitch.

The big league Cardinals were swept by Pittsburgh over the weekend.

And the KC Royals are officially on a win streak. They've finally won back to back games after beating the White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

