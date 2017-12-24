Mizzou Drops Fifth Straight Braggin' Rights Game

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. LOUIS - Illinois built a 20-point halftime lead and held on for a 70-64 win over Mizzou in Saturday's Braggin' Rights Game, the Illini's fifth straight win in the rivalry series.

Trent Frazier made back-to-back 3-pointers to close the first half, with the Illini up 42-22. He led Illinois with 22 points off the bench, making 10 of 11 free throw attempts.

Kassius Robertson led Mizzou with 22, and his three with four and a half minutes left cut the deficit to 60-53. But the Tigers made only 5 of 27 shots from outside, and Frazier's bucket over former Illinois signee Jeremiah Tilmon with two minutes left put the game out of reach.

Mizzou (10-3) finishes 2017 snapping a five-game win streak. The Tigers play next at South Carolina Jan. 3 to begin SEC play.