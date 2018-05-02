Sports

Missouri State's Furmanek Invited To Chiefs Rookie Minicamp

By: Megan Rice

Posted: May 01, 2018 06:05 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 07:32 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Over the weekend Missouri State receiver Malik Earl signed a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Tuesday his Bears teammate Erik Furmanek will have a shot at the pros. 

In our Bear Nation report, the 6'3" 260 pound tight end will have a rookie minicamp tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs. Furmanek started ten games for Missouri State last season. The Belleville, Illinois native caught 30 passes for more than 400 yards and two touchdowns.
            
Furmanek will be in KC Friday for their minicamp, Earl reports to the Cowboys on May, 10th. 
 

