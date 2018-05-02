Missouri State Tennis Set To Play Ole Miss In NCAA's

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Just a few years after being reinstated as a varsity sport, the Missouri State Women's tennis team is back in the NCAA tournament.





The Bears beat Northern Iowa Sunday to win the Valley Championship and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. And Tuesday afternoon the NCAA placed Missouri State in Oxford, Mississippi where they'll play Ole Miss.



The Bears are 12-9 and one of 64 teams that will play for a National Championship. The Rebels are 20-6.

The opening matches will be Friday, May 11th.