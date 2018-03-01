Lady Bears Host Aces, Sycamores In Final Weekend Of The Regular Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Lady Bears have two game remaining in the regular season. Kellie Harper's team will wrap things up with a Thursday game against Evansville, and then Saturday afternoon against Indiana State.
That Saturday game is senior day with a lot of emotion as the Lady Bears honor four seniors.
Missouri State is 13-3 in the Valley and has won five straight. The Lady Bears beat both of these teams decisively earlier this season.
"I mean it is still another game for us. We can't over look our opponents, even though we have beaten Evansville and Indiana State. I think we need to go out there and compete and play the game that we know how to play," said Aubrey Buckley.
"Nothing definitely comes easy, that is for sure. Really focusing on us and it is about us no matter who we have in front of us. We've got to do the same thing in and out. I've think we've done a great job. Every game we've gotten better and better and better, this weekend is just another test to that. Just keep improving on us and make sure we have what we need to do down," said Liza Fruendt.
More Stories
-
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona says it has sent a signed team…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is…
-
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners are hopeful Felix Hernandez…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.