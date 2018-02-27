Kickapoo Wins 24th Game In District Opener
OZARK, Mo--The state's bigger Class 4 and 5 high schools tipped off district play Monday night around the state.
Down in Ozark, Glendale battled Kickapoo in the Class 5 district 11 semifinals.
The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs took a 23-3 record and the state's number three ranking in Class 5 into the district action.
Glendale playing them tough, Gabby Mathews with the three from the top of the key, it's a one point game.
Kickapoo finding it hard to score from the field in the early going, Jordan Wersinger with a long two, it's a 7-4 Lady Chiefs lead.
Later the look inside, to Wersinger again, and the senior scores it's 15-4 Kickapoo.
The Lady Chiefs attacking the Glendale interior, Rachel Senn gets it in the paint this time and scores and it's 17-5.
And Kickapoo wins 55-35 and will play Ozark Thursday for the district championship.
