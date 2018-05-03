Jayhawks Power Past Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears played their last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State squared off with Kansas.

The Bears go into the action with a 17-11 non-conference record.

It was 1-nothing Kansas top of the second, David Kyriacou is robbed by Missouri State's John Privitera.

Missouri State made it 1-1, but Kansas retakes the lead in the fourth, James Cosentino singles to center, Benjamin Sems scores it's 2-1 Jayhawks.

Next batter is Jaxx Groshans, and he whips this down the line and into the left field corner, Cosentino and Mateo Zunica both score and it's 4-one.

Missouri State gets one back in the bottom of the fourth on this Ben Whetstone rocket to right, into homers landing, his seventh of the season, but it wasn't enough.

Kansas goes onto win 9-4, Missouri State goes to Valparaiso this weekend for a Valley series.