Holiday Hoops: Dec. 27, 2017
Sixteen area teams reach semifinals in Springfield tournaments
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Greenwood Blue & Gold Tournament (winners' brackets)
Blue Division
Stafford 53, Kickapoo 61
Mountain Grove 72, Willow Springs 51
Nixa 73, Reeds Spring 45
Mt. Vernon 62, Hartville 56
Gold Division
Republic 53, West Plains 40
Ozark 79, Clever 50
Springfield Catholic 71, Willard 41
Logan-Rogersville 48, Bolivar 36
Pink & White Lady Classic (winners' brackets)
Pink Division
Clever 60, White Station (Tenn.) 51
Mt. Vernon 55, Kickapoo 45
Willard 23, Strafford 72
Blue Eye 47, Branson 55
White Division
Rogersville 47, Skyline 50
Aurora 28, Nixa 67
Republic 53, Jonesboro (Ark.) 37
Fair Grove 81, Camdenton 60
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
The NFL is attempting to shoot down rumors that Jay Z turned the…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- After day two of the Blue and Gold Boys Basketball…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.