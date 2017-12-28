Holiday Hoops: Dec. 27, 2017

Sixteen area teams reach semifinals in Springfield tournaments

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:32 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:38 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Greenwood Blue & Gold Tournament (winners' brackets)

Blue Division

Stafford 53, Kickapoo 61

Mountain Grove 72, Willow Springs 51

Nixa 73, Reeds Spring 45

Mt. Vernon 62, Hartville 56

 

Gold Division

Republic 53, West Plains 40

Ozark 79, Clever 50

Springfield Catholic 71, Willard 41

Logan-Rogersville 48, Bolivar 36

 

Pink & White Lady Classic (winners' brackets)

Pink Division

Clever 60, White Station (Tenn.) 51

Mt. Vernon 55, Kickapoo 45

Willard 23, Strafford 72

Blue Eye 47, Branson 55

 

White Division

Rogersville 47, Skyline 50

Aurora 28, Nixa 67

Republic 53, Jonesboro (Ark.) 37

Fair Grove 81, Camdenton 60

 

