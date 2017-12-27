Holiday Hoops: Dec. 26, 2017
Dan Molloy shares highlights from the Blue & Gold and Pink & White tournaments
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Sixty-four area teams took the floor for opening-round tournament games Tuesday in Springfield. Dan Molloy shares scores and highlights from the 72nd annual Greenwood Blue & Gold Tournament and the sixth annual Pink & White Lady Classic.
Blue & Gold
Blue Division
Reeds Spring 50, Stockton 46
Skyline 25, Nixa 82
Lebanon 57, Mt. Vernon 62 (OT)
Camdenton 52, Hartville 75
Willow Springs 47, Marshfield 45
Mountain Grove 90, Buffalo 56
Ava 21, Kickapoo 60
Branson 48, Strafford 70
Gold Division
Greenwood 80, Clever 33
Hollister 21, Ozark 61
West Plains 67, Marshfield 59
Hillcrest 47, Republic 48 (OT)
Aurora 50, Willard 50
Crane 53, Springfield Catholic 60
Bolivar 59, Fair Grove 54
Rogersville 74, Spokane 51
Pink & White
Pink Division
Willard 62, Parkview 55
Strafford 89, Wheatland 23
Blue Eye 50, Glendale 40
Branson 62, Springfield Catholic 36
Clever 61, Bolivar 48
Lamar 25, White Station (Tenn.) 54
Kickapoo 77, Stockton 18
Mt. Vernon 70, West Plains 40
White Division
Rogersville 50, Carthage 20
Skyline 55, Lebanon 26
Ozark 47, Aurora 51
Nixa 49, Marshfield 22
Republic 58, Central 40
Fair Grove 68, Hillcrest 29
Buffalo 46, Jonesboro (Ark.) 53
Camdenton 70, Spokane 54
