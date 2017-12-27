Holiday Hoops: Dec. 26, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Sixty-four area teams took the floor for opening-round tournament games Tuesday in Springfield. Dan Molloy shares scores and highlights from the 72nd annual Greenwood Blue & Gold Tournament and the sixth annual Pink & White Lady Classic.

Blue & Gold

Blue Division

Reeds Spring 50, Stockton 46

Skyline 25, Nixa 82

Lebanon 57, Mt. Vernon 62 (OT)

Camdenton 52, Hartville 75

Willow Springs 47, Marshfield 45

Mountain Grove 90, Buffalo 56

Ava 21, Kickapoo 60

Branson 48, Strafford 70

Gold Division

Greenwood 80, Clever 33

Hollister 21, Ozark 61

West Plains 67, Marshfield 59

Hillcrest 47, Republic 48 (OT)

Aurora 50, Willard 50

Crane 53, Springfield Catholic 60

Bolivar 59, Fair Grove 54

Rogersville 74, Spokane 51

Pink & White

Pink Division

Willard 62, Parkview 55

Strafford 89, Wheatland 23

Blue Eye 50, Glendale 40

Branson 62, Springfield Catholic 36

Clever 61, Bolivar 48

Lamar 25, White Station (Tenn.) 54

Kickapoo 77, Stockton 18

Mt. Vernon 70, West Plains 40

White Division

Rogersville 50, Carthage 20

Skyline 55, Lebanon 26

Ozark 47, Aurora 51

Nixa 49, Marshfield 22

Republic 58, Central 40

Fair Grove 68, Hillcrest 29

Buffalo 46, Jonesboro (Ark.) 53

Camdenton 70, Spokane 54