Hayley Frank Fuels Strafford To Pink & White Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Pink and White Lady Classic tournament held it's semifinal night on Thursday. Republic and Fair Grove, and Nixa and Skyline are still alive on the White side of the bracket. Mt. Vernon and Clever will play on the Pink side.

The other semifinal on the Pink side has Strafford playing Branson. The Lady Pirates looking to upset the second seed.



Branson has 6-2 Sophomore Priscilla Williams, she puts the ball on the deck and heads to the rack for two, it's a one point Pirate lead.



Then, Williams goes the other way, heads to the free throw line and sinks the jumper it's 10-6 Strafford. She finished with 29.



Branson double teamed Strafford's Hayley Frank, but that leaves her teammates wide open, Logan Jones with the J, it's 12-8 Strafford.



Then the Indians get it to Frank, stop and pop from 15 feet, 14-8 Indians up.



Frank finished with 32 points and Strafford advances to the championship game 69-50.