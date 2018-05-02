Girsch Talks St. Louis Baseball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The St. Louis Cardinals will open seven game homestand Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The Cards go into the homestand with a 15-12 record.

St. Louis limps into the homestand on a three game losing streak after the Pirates swept their weekend series.

Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch was in Springfield Monday watching the Double AA Cardinals.

He loved the power from Victor Roache and the triple play end to the game.

We caught up with him and asked him about the big league team starting with bullpen concerns.

"It's been a little up and down this season. We started off scuffling a little bit. Then won 10 out of 12, or 11 out of 13 whatever it was. Went into this weekend feeling good. Went into the ninth inning Friday feeling great. And then this weekend sort of got away from us. Obviously there are things to work out. We have to get the bullpen sorted out. And get them going. All in all it's a good start to the season. We're a few games above 500. We're right in the middle of the NL Central race which is where we want to be. Could be better obviously but it's a good start," said Girsch.

