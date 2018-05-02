Ford Adds To Bears Hoops Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--New Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford continues to pick up verbal commitments to the Bears program.

Tuesday Rock Bridge's Jamonta Black tweeted that he's going to play basketball for the Bears.

Black still has his senior season to play at Rock Bridge and won't officially sign with Missouri State until November.

The shooting guard averaged 14 points per game last season for the bruins.

Ford also announced that the Bears had signed twins from Poland, Jan and Szymon Wojcik who will join the team this fall.







