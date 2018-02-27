Evangel Season Ends In HAAC Opener

By: Dan Lucy

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 09:17 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:17 PM CST

LAMONI, Iowa--The Evangel Crusaders tipped off the Heart of America post season tournament Monday night in Iowa against Graceland.

The Crusaders have lost six of their last seven games going into the tournament.

Back in late November Evangel lost to the Yellowjackets by just two points.

But Monday night, it was all Jackets, as Graceland wins 90-to-51.

Graceland had a 22 point lead at halftime and ended the Crusaders season.

Evangel senior Dylan Bekemeier lead the Crusaders with 19 points, Marcus Miller chipped in 14.

Evangel ends its season 8-and-23.

 
 

 
 

 
 

