Drury Signs Two Nixa Swimmers To It's Prestigious Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Drury men's swimming program has won 22 national championships in the NCAA and NAIA divisions. That championship tradition is very enticing to high school recruits.

It was signing day at Nixa and Daniel Brinck and Isaac Daigle signed with the Panthers. Payton Hannah and Jack Sanders signed with the Drury baseball team, and Lisette Perez signed with Northwest Missouri State for track.

The swimmers say they look forward to contributing to the Drury tradition.

"I've been hoping for this day since freshman year. I've always had my eyes on college swimming and now that that is actually coming true, I'm very, very happy for it," said Daniel Brinck.

"They have many kids that go to nationals every year. So I am really hoping that I can go to Nationals and swim on that level," said Isaac Daigle.