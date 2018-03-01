Catholic Boys Reach Class 3 Quarters
Irish outlast Mt. Vernon in thriller at Willard
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Mt. Vernon Mountaineers battled Springfield Catholic in the Round of 16 of the Class 3 boys basketball playoffs Wednesday.
For the Mountaineers, Kyle Bushman worked the boards for an offensive rebound and layup, which cut the Irish lead to two.
It was a close game throughout at Willard. Catholic's Mike Manzardo swiped the ball and scored to reestablish a four-point advantage.
Later, it's the Ben Galligos drained a 3-pointer to keep the game out of reach. Springfield Catholic held on for a 52-49 win to reach Saturday's state quarterfinal at 2:45 at Willard.
