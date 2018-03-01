Alize Johnson Honored To Be Named All-Valley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference named Alize Johnson to its first team All-Valley squad. It's the second straight year that Johnson made the first team.
Despite the honor, Bears fans were hoping for more. The senior was the preseason Player of the Year. But his 15 point per game, and 11 rebound a game average was not enough to lead the Bears to a conference championship. Johnson did collect 19 double-doubles this season and was happy to be honored.
"It's a huge honor and I'm thankful for the award. I put in a lot of work. And for the program it means a lot. It's an award that doesn't happen often. So to bring it back to the program it's huge," said Alize Johnson.
