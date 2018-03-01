Alize Johnson Honored To Be Named All-Valley

By: Megan Rice

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 05:48 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 07:14 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference named Alize Johnson to its first team All-Valley squad. It's the second straight year that Johnson made the first team.

Despite the honor, Bears fans were hoping for more. The senior was the preseason Player of the Year. But his 15 point per game, and 11 rebound a game average was not enough to lead the Bears to a conference championship. Johnson did collect 19 double-doubles this season and was happy to be honored.

"It's a huge honor and I'm thankful for the award.  I put in a lot of work.  And for the program it means a lot.  It's an award that doesn't happen often.  So to bring it back to the program it's huge," said Alize Johnson. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

  • Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected