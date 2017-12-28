Year Ender: The Biggest National Stories of 2017

NEW YORK -- Destructive natural disasters and powerful men behaving badly are just some of the biggest national news stories of 2017.

Here's a look back at this year's major headlines.

2017 was the costliest hurricane season on record. In late August, Hurricane Harvey made landfall twice bringing record flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Then Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida causing widespread destruction and power outages.

Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The three storms caused more than $200 billion in damages in the U.S. alone.

Out west, wildfires killed at least 40 people and wiped out entire communities in northern California, including several wineries. In December, wildfires burned southern California's hillsides destroying hundreds of homes and buildings.

The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history took place Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a music festival from his suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Fifty-eight people were killed before Paddock took his own life.

Twenty-six adults and children were killed inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Police believe Devin Kelley was targeting his in-laws.

Suspected serial killer, Howell Donaldson was arrested in Tampa, Florida. Donaldson was charged four counts of first degree murder, ending a weeks-long manhunt.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, a group of white nationalists clashed with counter-demonstrators during a rally.

Witnesses say 20-year-old James Field Jr., a suspected white nationalist, drove his car into a crowd killing Heather Heyer.

That violence in Virginia sparked calls to remove all Confederate monuments.

Some of the 1,500 Confederate statues across the country were taken down while others were covered up.

Allegations of sexual misconduct caused major figures in entertainment to lose their jobs. Film producer Harvey Weinstein stepped down from his production company, and studios parted ways with actors Kevin Spacey and comedian Louis C.K. TV anchors Bill O'Reilly, Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer also lost their jobs.

A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby. His accuser, Andrea Constand, testified that Cosby gave her pills and assaulted her.

Dozens of NFL players were chastised for taking a knee during the National Anthem. The players wanted to bring attention to racial injustice in the African American community.

OJ Simpson was released from prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.

And darkness descended in the middle of the day and all eyes looked towards the sky for August's total eclipse of the sun. It won't happen here again until 2024.