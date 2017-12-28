What Local Tax and Political Experts Say About the New Tax Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- For H&R Block's Ben Dickerson, talking taxes comes a little easier than it does to most. As for his thoughts on how the President Trump's newly signed tax plan will impact you… Well, he can't really say yet.

"Whether you're going to come out ahead or behind depends on a ton of factors," he says.

So we asked for an example of who might come out on top.

"Let's say you’re a single parent with two kids, both of which are under the age of 17. With $45,000 in income and renting, generally, you'd have a standard deduction of about 9 thousand,” he says. “You would probably come out ahead by about 1800 dollars."

He explains this specific situation wouldn’t be the only one in which someone could come out ahead.

"For the average Missourian, that's making 40-60 thousand dollars a year. I would say that they'll generally come out ahead. But they may not," he says.

Now before you decide where you stand on the coming tax changes, there are a few things to consider.

On one hand, most people will see a tax break based on these changes.

On the other, there's no way of telling whether or not you'll be one of those people as we're told that hinges on your specific living situation.

Finally, there is one major drawback we're told we'll certainly see. But to explain that we're going to turn now to our political analyst, Dr. Brian Calfano.

"They're going to take what they weren't taxed and they're going to reinvest and they're going to hire people, create jobs, and create wealth, that sort of thing,” Calfano says. “That's the thought process. The problem is, it doesn't always work that way.

Calfano says the same hurdle facing Reagan and Bush tax cuts is the one now facing these. That hurdle...

"Only 15 percent of the federal budget is discretionary spending, meaning the other 85 percent, you're talking about Social Security, Medicaid payments. That spending is set in stone,” he says. “You add the fact that the government is not bringing in enough money to pay the bills. This thing has a high probability of adding to the deficit."