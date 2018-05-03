West Plains Woman Found Guilty in 2015 Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Howell County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON, Mo. — A woman accused of attempting to kill her estranged daughter-in-law has been found guilty.

A Texas County jury found Angaline Ryan guilty of felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action on Wednesday, May 2. The case was moved from Howell County on a change of venue.

Ryan was convicted of shooting her former daughter-in-law, Tammy Hathcock, in April 2015. Prosecutors say Ryan was angry at the victim because she was divorcing her son.

After the shooting, the victim drove to nearby Fairview Elementary School for help, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

Investigators say a search at Ryan’s property in Ozark County turned up .380-caliber shell casings that matched those found at the crime scene. Ryan reportedly denied owning a .380-caliber handgun.

At the time of the incident, Hathcock was director of the Drury University campuses in West Plains and Thayer. She has since changed her name and moved from the area.

A sentencing hearing will take place in Houston at 1 p.m. July 17.

(Ed Button, Ozark Radio News)