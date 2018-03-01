It's a warm close to the month of February. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon flirted with 70° over parts of Southwest Missouri. A cold front will cruise through the area tonight, ushering in a more seasonable pattern for early March.

A cold front is producing a few widely scattered showers this evening north of I-44. Rain chances will spike in the Springfield area shortly after midnight as the cold front moves through. The line will push southeast of the Ozarks around sunrise. Rain will tend to be very hit and miss, but a quick tenth of an inch is possible with the heavier showers.

Chilly air will filter in behind the front sending temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning. Cloudy skies will give way to clearing by afternoon from west to east with the afternoon sunshine pushing temperatures back into the low to mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday look bright and dry. The mornings will be cold with temperatures leaning a little warmer than normal in the afternoon. Saturday still looks like the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies and highs around 60°.

Clouds will thicken up on Sunday with a risk for showers by evening. Temperatures should still manage to warm to around 60° despite the extra cloud cover.

Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible early Monday as a cold front pushes across the Ozarks. The front will be followed by a second blast of even chillier air on Tuesday. This will lead to a cooling trend through the middle of next week with highs falling from the 50s early in the week to the 40s by Wednesday.