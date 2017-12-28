The coldest weather of the season so far left its mark this morning with morning lows in the single digits in most spots north of Hwy. 60. A record low of 10° was set in Joplin, MO, and West Plains, MO, tied their record at 8°. Springfield hit 8° before rebounding into the low 20s this afternoon. The cold will relax as we finish out the week, but an even more intense round of cold will arrive this holiday weekend.

For tonight, we'll find increasing clouds and lows in the low to mid 10s. Wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Southwest winds ahead of a cold front Thursday will try to scour out the arctic air mass that's currently in place. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s southwest to upper 20s in Rolla. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but clouds will tend to thin out during the afternoon.

Friday will feature a nice reprieve from the bitter cold with south to southwest winds and partly cloudy skies helping ease the cold. Morning lows will be near 20° with afternoon highs near 40°. Low to mid 40s are expected south and southwest of Springfield.

Another arctic front will move through Saturday morning. Clouds and snow flurries are expected with the front. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with a temperature of 30° at daybreak. Temperatures will slide through the 20s during the day.

A passing upper-level storm will keep the risk of flurries or light snow in place Saturday night through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be bitterly cold with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the mid 10s.

Sunnier weather will develop for Monday and Tuesday, but the bitter cold will remain. Morning lows New Year's Day will be near zero with afternoon highs in the mid 10s. The cold will begin to relax Tuesday, but highs will still only be in the 20s. Another passing storm will bring clouds and a chance for snow flurries on Wednesday. The cold is finally expected to ease late in the week through the following weekend.